Bitwa o Donbas przywraca nerwowość na giełdach. Kursy walut znowu idą w górę

A man walks past a burned car in the residential area that was hit by the Russian artillery shelling, in Kharkiv, northeast Ukraine, 18 April 2022. Kharkiv and its surrounding areas have been heavily shelled by Russian forces, causing many civilians deaths, since the invasion of Ukraine which began on 24 February. EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY Dostawca: PAP/EPA. (PAP, PAP/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY)